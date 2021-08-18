WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are searching for a missing teenager out of Weaverville, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
Joshua Westervelt, 16, was last seen on Sunday at around 11:45 p.m. near his residence, according to the Office.
Westervelt is described by deputies as being around 5-foot-10 inches and weighing around 155 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.
Deputies said that Westervelt has health concerns and need his medication.
Anyone with information on Westervelt's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Office at (828) 250-6670.
