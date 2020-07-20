BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman from the West Asheville area.
Deputies say Elizabeth Swiney Belcher, 34, was last seen at a residence on Hat Creek Drive in West Asheville on July 18.
Belcher, 34, is described as standing 5-feet tall and weighing around 95 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Deputies say she also has "Belcher" tattooed on her shoulder, and a birthmark on her left hip.
Anyone with information on Belcher's location is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.
