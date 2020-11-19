Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect they say is wanted in a felony child abuse case.
Deputies say 30-year-old, Darion Michael Ray, of Arden, is wanted on a charge of felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.
The sheriff's office says Ray stands around 5'11" tall weighing 190 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say if you see him, do not approach him and ask you call (828) 250-6670 immediately.
More news: Greenville County Schools says open enrollment for 5K and first grade opens in December
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.