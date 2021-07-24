BARNARDSVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office say that a Tennessee man is wanted by authorities in Tennessee as well as North Carolina on multiple charges.
According to a release, Larry W. Hipps is accused of driving a stolen vehicle that was recently recovered by the sheriff's office. Hipps is also accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer on Saturday.
Hipps was last seen in the Barnardsville area, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies say that they are conducting an active search with K-9 officers and the help of multiple agencies.
If you encounter the suspect, deputies say to call 911 immediately and do not approach him.
