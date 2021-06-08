FAIRVIEW, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that detectives are searching for information on suspects accused of breaking into a storage unit in the Fairview area.
The sheriff's office released multiple photos of the suspects as well as their vehicle on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective T. Jones with BCSO at at 828-250-4152.
MORE NEWS: Gaffney police arrest suspect wanted for Maple Drive shooting incident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.