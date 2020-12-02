ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Deputies are looking for two people wanted for questioning in a fraud and counterfeit currency investigation.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives with the BCSO's Property Crimes Division are attempting to identify the suspects from an incident that occurred in the Candler area.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of either of these suspects, please contact Detective Bryan Styles at 828-250-4454.
