ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating a missing 16-year-old.
According to deputies, Brody Dale Farthing was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on May 1 at his home. He is known to visit skate parks frequently.
Deputies described is approximately 5'11" and weighs 140 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about the location of Mr. Farthing is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.
