ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies are seeking information on two suspects who tried to use counterfeit money.
The pair was seen in the Dix Creek Chapel Area, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Jones at 828-250-4448.
