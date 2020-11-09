Barnardsville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County are investigating after a shooting between a father and son on Saturday left one of them dead.
The sheriff's office says they responded to a 911 call for shots fired on Hensley Road in Barnardsville on Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, one person was dead and the other was transported to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Brian Keith Hensley.
Deputies say his father remains in the hospital where he is still receiving treatment.
We'll update as we learn more about the case.
