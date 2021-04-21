ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that detectives recovered nine stolen motorcycles and a stolen Chevrolet Dually truck while executing a search warrant at 382 Old Farm School Rd. The sheriff's office says that a plate stamp machine that is used to alter VIN numbers was also recovered.
29-year-old Ryan Howard Gentry was charged with ten counts of felony possession of stolen motor vehicles, five counts of felony altering or changing engine or other numbers and one count of felony operating an illegal chop shop, according to BCSO.
Deputies say that the total value of the recovered stolen property is estimated to be in the range of $90,000. The sheriff's office says that detectives are now working to return the vehicles to their rightful owners.
BCSO says that the investigation has been ongoing over the past two weeks as detectives were initially investigating two motorcycle thefts when their investigation led them to determine that Ryan Gentry was selling and receiving stolen property at a location along Old Farm School Rd.
The sheriff's office says that the Department of Motor Vehicles' License and Theft Bureau assisted in the investigation.
MORE NEWS: Justice Department to investigate Minneapolis policing practices after George Floyd's death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.