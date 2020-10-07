ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said a man plead guilty on Wednesday to twelve counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor or possession of child pornography.
According to the district attorney, on Sept. 24, 2018, Asheville police executed a search warrant at James Sherlin's home. Officers seized several devices capable of storing digital images and videos, including computers, portable hard drives, and DVDs.
The DA said charges were brought against Sherlin after a forensic analysis of those devices resulted in the discovery of 985 images and videos containing child pornography and 1,355 images containing child erotica.
The district attorney clarified that the photographs depicted minors engaging in sex acts with adult males, thereby meeting the statutory definition of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Williams said Sherlin was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Alan Thornburg to serve twelve consecutive sentences of 10 – 21 months, for a total active term of imprisonment of 120 months minimum and 153 months maximum.
The DA said there will be a hearing on Oct. 16 to determine the need for satellite-based monitoring of the defendant.
Williams also said Sherlin will register as a sex offender for 30 years.
