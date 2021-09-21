Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County officials announced that they're extending their indoor face-covering requirements.
Officials said they approved the extension since COVID-19 cases, rates and percent positivity remain high across the county. While the percent positivity decreased slightly to 8.3%, hospitalizations remain numbers remain high. 13.4% of inpatient hospital beds and 54% of ICU beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients, according to officials. Last week, there were 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Buncombe County.
Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) recommended extending the indoor face-covering requirement for indoor public spaces through October. The Buncombe County Commissioners voted to officially extend the requirement until October 29, 2021.
BCHHS has administered almost 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials. Right now, 73% of the eligible population in Buncombe county is partially vaccinated against COVID-19.
