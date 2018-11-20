ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Department of Health said the chickenpox outbreak at Asheville Waldorf School has grown to 36 students.
Health officials said the best way to prevent the spread to be fully immunized.
According to a news release, chickenpox is easily passed from one person to another through the air by coughing or sneezing or through the fluid from a blister of a person who has chickenpox.
Chickenpox is not usually a serious illness but often causes those infected to miss school and work days.
In most cases, officials said chickenpox is treated with bed rest, fluids, and fever control.
Some severe complications do occasionally arise, including bacterial skin infections, bloodstream infections, pneumonia, encephalitis (infection of the brain) and death.
Officials said people who have been infected with chickenpox are also at risk of getting shingles later in life, which is also very painful and can cause lasting chronic pain in adults.
People who are infected or who have been exposed to chickenpox should stay away from school, work and group activities where they could put others at risk, Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, the Buncombe County Medical Director, advised.
Mullendore said it takes from 10-21 days to develop symptoms after being exposed to chickenpox. Most symptoms appear after two weeks, and someone with chickenpox is contagious for up to two days days before the rash starts. People are contagious until all the blisters have formed scabs, usually 4 to 7 days after the rash starts.
Mullendore said anyone who has never had chickenpox or the chickenpox vaccine should get the vaccine as soon as possible after being exposed, ideally, within three days. She said the vaccine may prevent the illness or reduce the severity.
FOX Carolina submitted the following questions about the outbreak via e-mail. Mullendore's responses are included below:
What is the protocol for kids who are sick at Asheville Waldorf School? When can they come back to school?
- Chickenpox is contagious until the rash has crusted over. If a student has chickenpox, they must stay home from school until their rash has crusted over and they feel better.
What about other kids who are at the school and *not sick? Can they come back after Thanksgiving break?
- Students who have no immunity to chickenpox (so those who did not have the illness and did not get at least one dose of the chickenpox vaccine) are able to return to school after the Thanksgiving break. The initial quarantine period associated with the outbreak at the school ended today, but the school is closed all week for holiday break.
- Students who provided proof of their immunity to chickenpox (through vaccination with at least one dose of the chickenpox vaccine, or documentation of prior illness through either blood testing or verification by a medical provider) were able to return to school immediately.
Have we seen an outbreak of chickenpox like this in the past?
- There have been 3 other outbreaks of chickenpox in schools in Buncombe County over the past 2 ½ years. Those outbreaks involved 5-11 cases of chickenpox. Clearly, this current outbreak is the largest we have seen since the chickenpox vaccine became available in 1995.
Are the kids who have chickenpox children who have not been vaccinated?
- Yes.
Is the chickenpox vaccination safe?
- The chickenpox vaccine is safe and effective for children 12 months of age or older. Before the chickenpox vaccine was available, every year more than 4 million people in the US got chickenpox, more than 10,000 ended up hospitalized, and more than 100 died from the illness. Since the vaccine became available in the US in 1995, each year less than 350,000 people get chickenpox, less than 1,700 are hospitalized, and less than 20 people die of the illness. These numbers are from the CDC.
Is there a concern the wider community could be at risk of getting chickenpox?
- The size of this outbreak and the fact that this school continues to have a large number of unvaccinated students makes it very likely there will be continued spread of chickenpox within the school. This also poses a risk of spread to the surrounding community.
Why are we so worried about chickenpox in general (lots of us had it growing up) – are there more concerns that it could spread to the greater public?
- The role of public health is to protect the entire community. While for most people chickenpox is a mild illness, it can be more severe and cause more complications in immunocompromised persons, children younger than 1 year of age, pregnant women, adolescents and adults. Severe complications include bacterial skin infections, blood stream infections, pneumonia, encephalitis (infection of the brain) and death. It is important to understand that even healthy children and adults may develop serious complications from varicella.
Find more information at www.buncombecounty.org/immunize. You can also call the BCHHS Immunization Clinic at (828) 250- 5096 with questions about immunizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.