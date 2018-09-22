BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) has issued a sewage leak advisory for the French Broad River.
BCHHS said the advisory was issued after a line break in a municipal sewage line near Lyman and Old Lyman Streets entered into the river.
The break occurred Friday afternoon and evening.
The agency said it is issuing a precautionary advisory pending a water quality investigation from the intersection of Lyman and Old Lyman Streets to the Madison County line.
According to BCHHS, the Department of Environmental Quality is working to obtain and test samples of the water to determine the impact of the line break.
BCHHS officials recommend people and pets avoid all contact with water from that portion of the river until the water is tested and declared safe.
Activities such as fishing, swimming, wading, tubing and rafting should also be avoided.
If anyone comes into contact with the water, BCHHS says they should wash thoroughly with clean water and soap as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.