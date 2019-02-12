BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night that they had arrested a man in connection to a bomb threat to a school earlier in the day.
Kevin Darrell Lewis, 40, of Lincoln County was charged with two counts of false report of mass violence at an educational property. He is accused of calling in a bomb threat to North Buncombe Elementary School early Tuesday.
Lewis is being held on a $40,000 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
He is expected in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.
