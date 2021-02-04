Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County have arrested a man they say was carrying five ounces of Fentanyl and more than a pound of methamphetamine.
Deputies say 50-year-old Cedric Alforn Uddyback of Buncombe County is now facing multiple charges related to drug trafficking. We're told he was arrested on Wednesday.
When Uddyback was taken into custody, deputies say they found him in possession of 491 grams of methamphetamine, 160 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of cocaine, 105 dosage units of 10 milligram hydrocodone prescription pills, 34 dosage units of suboxone, 235 dosage units of Xanax prescription pills, and over $5,000.
Deputies say for context, four grams of fentanyl is trafficking weight.
Uddyback is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $600,000 bond and is charged with the following:
- Two Counts of Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by Possession
- Two Counts of Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by Transportation
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Purposes of Controlled Substances
- Possession of Marijuana up to ½ ounce
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
