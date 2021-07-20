ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- The office of Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer announced that a Buncombe County man plead guilty on Monday to defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs after he received nearly $1 million in benefits based on false claims of service-connected disabilities.
The guilty party was identified as 57-year-old John Paul Cook of Alexander, N.C., according to a release from Stetzer's office.
The release says that Cook enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1985 and sustained an accidental injury six months later while he was on duty. Stetzer's office says that Cook complained that a pre-existing eye condition got worse after the injury.
Upon Cook's retirement in 1987, the U.S. Attorney says that he began to receive V.A. benefits which began at 60 percent compensation and increased over a 30 year period. According to the release, the increased compensation was a result of Cook claiming that increased visual impairment and unemployability due to a "severe visual deficit."
According to the release, Cook admitted that the VA declared him legally blind in 2005 due to his repeated claims. This diagnosis led Cook to be awarded VA benefits at the maximum rate as well as other additional benefits.
According to court documents, the U.S. Attorney's office says that Cook repeatedly passed vision screening tests to renew or obtain a driver's license in both North Carolina and South Carolina, contrary to his claims to the V.A.
Cook received a total of $978,138 in VA disability payments that he was not entitled to due to his claims of blindness, according to Stetzer's office.
While he was receiving payments, the U.S. attorney confirmed that Cook purchased and registered over 30 different vehicles that he routinely drove.
According to the release, Cook faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison as well as the possibility of a $250,000 fine. He has not yet been sentenced, according to Stetzer's office.
