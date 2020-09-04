BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One by one, volunteers in Buncombe County assembled each piece of thousands of absentee voter kits today: return labels, envelopes, instruction packets. All before being dropped in to mail bins across the region.
“We switched our operations over here to this large building, where we can fit 20 volunteers plus our staff,“ said Corinne Duncan, Elections director for the county.
Duncan says they are operation started with just three people in a tiny board room before they stepped up considerably.
“These are the largest numbers we’ve ever seen,” she said in reference to the number of absentee ballot requests they’ve already gotten.
Volunteers processed 5,093 ballots today, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Duncan says that in 2016, they got just over 7,000 absentee request. With two months yet to go in 2020, they’ve already received 30,000.
“We anticipate that number rising,” Duncan said. “We do have a portal now that the state board has put up where you can request your ballot online.”
Absentee voting by mail has become a hot button issue in 2020, with many, including the president, sounding the alarm about voter fraud.
“It’s very rare,” Duncan said. “It’s nearly nonexistent with all the checks we have.”
Duncan since between all the personal requests and information voters have to submit, it’s hard to dupe the system.
“When that person votes, it gets marked in our system, so they can’t vote again anywhere else,“ Duncan explained.
And what about the post office? With fears that cutting funding has made things slower, Duncan says that could affect your ballot.
“The post office advises sending it in a week early. We recommend two weeks in advance to make sure it gets to us on time in process,“ she said.
With all eyes on the first state to take on never before seen mail in voting, Duncan says they’re built for this moment.
“We have ramped up very quickly,“ she said. “And seem to be doing great.“
Once you get your absentee ballot in the mail, you can do one of three things to make sure your vote is counted. You can send it back through the mail, take it to the elections office, or to an early voting location. Officials say they expect to start tabulating votes earlier than ever in 2020.
