Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, officials with Buncombe County government reported the first voter counts as of 10 a.m.
According to officials, 6,380 voters had cast their ballot in the county bringing the total turnout to 71 percent.
Officials say Pisgah Elementary School and Pole Creek Baptist Church have seen the highest numbers with 219 and 205 voters respectively as of 10 a.m.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections reports that voter turnout across the state is steady.
Buncombe County officials say at this time, they have no incidents to report.
