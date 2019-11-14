ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, officials with Buncombe County Schools released a statement following the arrest of a North Buncombe High School teacher charged with engaging in sex acts with a student.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says Keith William Grandy was charged on Wednesday with two counts of sex acts with a student and taken into custody during the evening. This happened after deputies executed a search warrant on his home on Wednesday.
Bond for Grandy was set at $65,000 and BCSO says he has been suspended from his duties by Buncombe County Schools since the investigation started, and that school officials immediately turned the case over to deputies when they learned of the allegations. Deputies note the sex acts did not take place on campus.
School officials said they had nothing to add regarding the investigation when contacted by FOX Carolina.
Buncombe County sheriff Quentin Miller lauded his deputies and school leaders, saying "Thank you to our team of Detectives at the Sheriff’s Office for their investigative work to bring charges against Mr. Grandy. We would also like to thank Buncombe County Schools for their cooperation with this investigation.”
On Thursday, Buncombe County Schools released the following statement,"We are shocked by the allegations, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement. School administrators are working with staff and students to provide support and help everyone stay focused on teaching and learning during this difficult time. Administrators will also be communicating with parents later today. Employee personnel files are confidential. But, I can confirm Grandy's hire date. It was January of 2011. He spent all 8 years at NBHS. Currently, Mr. Grady has been suspended from all duties."
