ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools said Friday that K-8 students who opted for in-person learning will return to the classroom on an A day/B day Rotation beginning on Monday, September 28.
Families who have already committed to a remote-only option for the semester must continue with virtual learning however, the district announced.
The district said K-8 students in Group A will attend class on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be remote learning days.
K-8 students in Group B will attend class on Thursday and Friday. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be remote learning days.
Classes start at 8 a.m. and each day will be a 1-hour early dismissal.
Parents are advised to call their child's school if they are unsure which group a child is in.
Students in grades 9-12 will remain on a remote learning plan.
