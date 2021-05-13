ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says a school psychologist for Buncombe County Schools has been charged for sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Chris Reid has been charged with one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and was taken into custody.
Deputies say a search warrant was also executed the evening of March 13 on Reid's home in order to obtain his phones, computers, and other electronic devices.
The Sheriff's Office goes on to say a forensic examination will be conducted of the devices with the assistance of the NC SBI.
Deputies mention Reid is being held on a $15,000 bond.
More News: OCSO announces they are recognizing National Police Week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.