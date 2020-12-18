ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools announced Friday that due to an increase in community spread of COVID-19 and an expected further increase after winter break, the district has modified Return To Learn plans for the first few weeks of the new year.
January 4, 2021, will now be a designated teacher workday with no school for students.
January 5 through January 15 will be synchronous remote learning days for all students, K-12.
The district said students will receive scheduled virtual instruction throughout the day during that time.
Teachers will be in touch regarding scheduling prior to January 5.
Wednesdays will be asynchronous/independent learning days.
It is the intent of the school board to return to its previous "Plan B" on Tuesday, January 19 with Group A students going to school on that day.
Group B students will attend on Thursday (1/21) and Friday (1/22).
Wednesdays will remain asynchronous learning days for all students.
MORE NEWS - Two facing kidnapping charges in the case of toddler abandoned at Goodwill store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.