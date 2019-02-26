ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Quentin Miller announced Tuesday a new policy directive that his office and the Buncombe County Detention Center will not be participating or assisting in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids or detainment requests without warrants.
Deputies will not be gathering information based on an any individual’s immigration status or ask about their citizenship either under the policy, Miller said.
“Our deputies are expected to treat everyone with dignity and respect regardless of the color of their skin or the language they speak,” Miller said
Miller said he expected to face criticism for the decision but said the Sheriff’s Office will continue to enforce all state and federal law, but says his office does not make or enforce immigration laws.
Miller said any immigration warrants that have been signed by a judge will be honored by his office, but will not carry out an ICE detainment request without a valid warrant.
“It reminds me of other times in our history when people were taken from their homes and held without representation,” Miller said of ICE raids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.