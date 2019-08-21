BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Shortly after North Carolina governor Roy Cooper vetoed a bill intended to require sheriffs in the state to hold inmates believed to be in the U.S. illegally, a sheriff from the mountains of western NC quickly praised the governor for the veto.
A statement released on behalf of Buncombe County sheriff Quentin Miller thanked Cooper for vetoing what Miller says is an unconstitutional bill, saying "Sheriffs across North Carolina must have the ability to determine how to ensure the safety and security for all members of their community as they were elected to do".
Miller's statement says his office will continue to comply with "all applicable state and federal laws,' but says that since BCSO does not make or enforce immigration laws, that those laws are not part of their duties to execute.
The proposed NC House bill, HB 370, was drafted and approved by a Republican majority legislature.
While a veto override is possible with the GOP holding a majority in both chambers, such a move would require Republicans in both the NC House and Senate to sway enough Democrats to do so. However, the Associated Press notes not one Democrat voted in favor of HB 370.
The bill was chiefly sponsored by GOP representative Destin Hall of Catawba County. The AP reports the bill was filed in response to a number of recently-elected Democratic sheriffs who refused to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers on people believed to be in the U.S. illegally.
Miller's full statement follows:
Thank you to Governor Cooper for vetoing this unconstitutional bill. Sheriffs across North Carolina must have the ability to determine how to ensure the safety and security for all members of their community as they were elected to do.
It is vital that members of our immigrant community can call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office without fear when they are in need of assistance from law enforcement.
My office will continue to comply with all applicable state and federal laws, however, we do not make or enforce immigration laws, that is not part of our law enforcement duties.
