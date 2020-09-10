ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe Co. Sheriff Quentin Miller announced on Thursday a new policy on Fairness and Equity that he said went into effect on Sept. 4, 2020.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office (BSCO) said the Fairness and Equity policy will prohibit BCSO employees from engaging in bias-based behavior and will provide guidelines to assist employees in identifying the same.
The policy reads in part that the Sheriff’s Office has, "a commitment to working both within and outside of the BCSO to eliminate bias affecting members of our community based on their race, religion, ethnicity, national origin, cultural affiliation, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, economic status, age, pregnancy, or disability status."
BCSO said the policy states that all of their employees will receive anti-bias training on an annual basis. Deputies and Detention Officers will receive training each quarter to go more in-depth on anti-bias concepts.
Sheriff Quentin Miller said, "This new policy is another step forward as we move to 21st Century Policing."
The policy also says, "Each BCSO employee’s actions and behaviors either contribute to or detract from the Office’s ability to secure and maintain the public’s trust and respect."
Read the new policy in full:
The Sheriff's Office also said they recently released revised policies on Use of Force and Conducted Energy Devices. They will continue releasing new and revised policies in the coming weeks.
