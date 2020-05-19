BUNCOMBE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been awarded a grant from the Department of Justice to fund PPE for deputies and the Buncombe County Detention Center, according to a press release.
The department was awarded a 54,000 dollar grant to use for PPE, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The DOJ requires that the funds be used for the following:
“Funds awarded under the CESF Program must be utilized to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. Allowable projects and purchases include, but are not limited to, overtime, equipment (including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment), hiring, supplies (such as gloves, masks, sanitizer), training, travel expenses (particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas), and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.”
“I would like to thank our Business Administrator and Grant Writer at the Sheriff’s Office for identifying this funding opportunity and putting together a successful grant proposal. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to purchase PPE as needed to keep our staff and community safe – this funding allows us flexibility in purchasing while keeping within our annual budget,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.
