Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Officer Division is partnering with Mission Children's Hospital to provide presents to patients.
“We are overjoyed to announce our partnership with Mission Children's Hospital to provide patients with unwrapped presents and items for kids and their families to utilize while receiving their treatments,” says Buncombe County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Porshia.
Presents will be collected at the Hendersonville Road Walmart in Asheville (1636 Hendersonville Road in Asheville) on November 20 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on November 21 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The sheriff's office says to aid in the purchase of gifts, Walmart has provided them with a $1,600 grant. That funding will be used to purchase toys that will be delivered to Mission Children's Hospital on December 7.
Any gifts collected beyond what the hospital needs will be distributed to students at Buncombe County Schools.
The Sheriff’s Office is also collecting items from Buncombe County Employees with donation boxes placed at various county buildings until December 4:
- Sheriff's Office, 4th Floor of the Buncombe County Courthouse (60 Court Plaza, Asheville)
- Leicester Crossing, Sheriff’s Office (339 New Leicester Highway, Asheville)
- Buncombe County Administration, 1st Floor (200 College Street, Asheville)
- Family Justice Center (35 Woodfin Street, Asheville)
Deputies say they are not asking for clothing or food-based items at this time.
More news: Sunny skies and cooler temperatures
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.