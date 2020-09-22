ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and the Asheville PD said they have recovered approximately $143,000 worth of stolen property from the Asheville area on Tuesday.
Detectives said they obtained and executed a search warrant at Cub Place in Asheville. 39-year-old James Edward Thomas was charged on numerous felony counts of breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen property.
Items recovered by detectives include:
- (4) Cub Cadet zero turn lawn mowers valued at $35,000.00
- (1) Troy-Bilt lawn mower valued at $4,000.00
- (1) Stolen Camper out of Orangeburg, SC valued at $15,000.00
- (11) Marijuana plants growing inside one of the campers.
- (1) Stolen Polaris Razor out of Orangeburg, SC valued at $15,000.00
- Multiple generators valued at $8000.00
- Welding equipment valued at $4000.00
- Various power tools (DEWALT) valued at $40,000.00 to $50,000.00
- Water tank and scaffolding valued at $2,000.00
- Miscellaneous hand tools valued at $10,000.00
Detectives said they are still searching for two Kubota lawn tractors which have not been recovered at this time.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and additional felony warrants will follow.
