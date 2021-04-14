ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Deputies in Buncombe County are searching for a missing man from Candler.
Blake Tyson Spangler, 21, is 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Deputies say he no one has heard from him since April 7 and he was last near Red Lobster on Tunnel Road.
Anyone with information about Spangler's location should contact the Sheriff's Office at (828) 250 - 6670.
MORE NEWS: I-85 S back open in GA near state line after dump truck bed struck bridge, casing causes backup into SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.