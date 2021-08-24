ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County School Officials announce that a TC Roberson Student was hit by a vehicle while using a crosswalk on Overlook Road this afternoon.
Officials say that they cannot release any information regarding the student or incident at this time.
Officials say that if any students or staff need support, the school will have counselors available to speak with them tomorrow.
