ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County said the county's COVID vaccination sites will be opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, due to the potential for inclement weather.
This will affect both the first dose site at AB Tech and the second dose site at A.C. Reynolds High School.
Anyone that has a scheduled appointment on Thursday prior to 10 a.m. should now arrive at 10 a.m. for that appointment.
People with earlier appointments will be notified directly via phone, email, and text.
People with vaccine appointments after 10 a.m. will not be impacted
