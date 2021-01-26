BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners approved $150,000 to reinvigorate the One Buncombe Fund, according to a release from the county.
The fund is for small businesses that need help getting through the winter during the pandemic. The county says that the fund is specifically focused on assisting businesses in retaining and rehiring employees at living wages.
Buncombe County Commission Chair Brownie Newman says she hopes the fund helps to offer relief for small businesses.
“Buncombe County is aware of the unique challenges facing our small businesses. The winter can already be a difficult time, and it’s undoubtedly exacerbated by the effects of a global pandemic.”
The county says that it hopes to raise an additional $300,000 for the One Buncombe Fund so that it would provide a total of $500,000 in assistance.
For those who wish to donate to the One Buncombe Fund, click here.
