ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Buncombe County Commissioners unanimously approved a Racial Equity Action Plan at a meeting on Tuesday, June 15, says Buncombe County in a press release
Buncombe County says this initiative serves as the next steps toward the intentional building of more community resiliency by creating timelines and performance measures.
Buncombe goes on to say the Plan was developed by the County's Equity and inclusion Workgroup, and is the culmination of 16 months of research, planning, and feedback from Commissioners, community members, and County employees to help ensure it is inclusive and reflective of the County.
The Racial Equity Action Plan utilizes community and foundational goals that will be supported by specific initiatives.
Commission Chair Brownie Newman says this statement in the press release:
“The crisis of the [COVID-19] pandemic intersected with the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other BIPOC people, and the need for a Buncombe County Racial Equity Action Plan only grew. With hate crimes on the rise against members of our Asian community, the need for action is immediate. “The work outlined in this plan is long overdue. We recognize that the land Buncombe County sits on is originally the homeland of the Cherokee as well as the Yuchi, and it is our County’s responsibility to ensure the atrocities of the past have no place in our future.”
