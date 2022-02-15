BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners chose to allow the county's indoor face-covering requirement to expire on February 16.
Officials said while this requirement is ending, public health officials still advise people to wear face coverings in crowded indoor areas.
According to officials, businesses and organizations can still require visitors to wear face coverings. They added that The Buncombe County Courthouse, The Buncombe County Detention Center and all public-facing Health and Human Services operations will continue to require face coverings.
Decisions regarding face coverings in schools will be made by local Boards of Educations.
A federal face-covering requirement for public transportation will remain in place through March 18, 2022.
