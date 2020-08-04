BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Buncombe County Board hosted a meeting on August 4, to discuss the idea of supporting reparations to black people for the era of slavery and Jim Crow laws.
During the meeting, board members voted 4 to 3 in support of reparations, passing the resolution.
Commissioner Brownie Newman spoke in support of the resolution, "The civil rights era is not over, will still have a lot of work to do.”
Commissioner Amanda Edwards drafted the resolution and clarified that "It is not a plan to write checks but to invest in programs and services for the communities of color."
Another resolution was unanimously approved to declare racism a public health crisis.
According to board members this is a commitment to eliminate racial disparities in education, law, and housing.
The resolution to support reparations can be viewed here.
The resolution to declare racism a public health crisis can be viewed here.
Stay with us as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - Asheville Police searching for man charged with felony stalking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.