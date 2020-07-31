BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Buncombe County Board is hosting a meeting on August 4th, to consider a resolution to support community reparations.
Another resolution is going to be presented declaring racism a public health and safety crisis, according to the agenda.
The resolution to support reparations can be viewed here.
The resolution to declare racism a public health crisis can be viewed here.
