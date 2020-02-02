BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Buncombe County officials somberly announced the passing of Commissioner Mike Fryar on Sunday. He was 72.
Fryar was a beloved member of the Buncombe County community for more than 55 years. He was an entrepreneur at heart, and spent 32 years as a business owner.
The businessman first started his career for the legendary NASCAR driver, Banjo Matthews. He gained experience, and proved he was worthy of climbing the ladder - so much so, that he soon found himself starting his own engine company, Fryar Performance.
Fryar was elected to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners in 2012, representing District 2.
"Mike’s imprint on our organization and the community at-large is undeniable, and he leaves a legacy of having an unwavering dedication of making life better for everyone in Buncombe County," Buncome County Manager, Avril Pinder, said in a statement.
Those who worked alongside him said he was very respected, and represented the people in his district with a ferocious passion.
