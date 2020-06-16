ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Buncombe County officials are hosting a meeting on Tuesday to receive comments from the public on the removal of confederate monuments.
After discussion the majority of members voted to pass the resolution to remove the monuments. Four council members voted in favor, three opposed.
Council members said that they received many messages about the monument resolution. Members say 549 spoke in favor of removing the monument, while 19 spoke against it.
The monuments in question are to be removed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy within 90 days, otherwise the county will remove them.
The monuments are to be replaced with ones honoring African Americans.
(1) comment
Are you kidding me right now ? So take down the ones that represent the south and replace it with one honoring only blacks? More black on black crime happens than white on black so why honor them ? They dont deserve to be honored as they are as racist as the whites. A sad day in America. And white america i blame you too because yall just setting around letting people do it instead of standing up for your white heritage.
Yes you all are right about racism existing and it's against the white people. Yall are a bunch of sellout cowards. I got a great idea put blacks on east coast Latinos and others in an area and whites on east coast. No more interracial interaction allowed since everyone hates all races that arent their race. Now that would be a beautiful America. There's a storm brewing.............Proud Southern and White .....
