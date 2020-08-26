Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies from the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force and the Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team said they made 2 arrests Tuesday after they seized more than 11 ounces of meth, cash, and guns.
Deputies said they charged Christopher John Swayngim of Candler with the following:
- Level II Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Level II Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport
- Possession with Intent to Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Deputies charged Melissa Madeline Beretta of Asheville with the following:
- Level II Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Level II Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport
- Possession with Intent to Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Maintain a Vehicle for the use of Drugs
Deputies said they seized approximately 326 grams of Methamphetamine, an Arminius 38-Special revolver and $1,086 in U.S. Currency.
