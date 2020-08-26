Buncombe drugs.jpg

The items seized by deputies during the investigation (Source: BCSO)

Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina)  – Deputies from the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force and the Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team said they made 2 arrests Tuesday after they seized more than 11 ounces of meth, cash, and guns.

Deputies said they charged Christopher John Swayngim of Candler with the following:

  • Level II Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
  • Level II Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport
  • Possession with Intent to Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Deputies charged Melissa Madeline Beretta of Asheville with the following:

  • Level II Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
  • Level II Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transport
  • Possession with Intent to Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Maintain a Vehicle for the use of Drugs

Deputies said they seized approximately 326 grams of Methamphetamine, an Arminius 38-Special revolver and $1,086 in U.S. Currency. 

MORE NEWS - Police: Man was shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle in Spartanburg

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.