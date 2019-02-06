Alexander, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies confirmed Wednesday that they were interviewing a person of interest connected to a huge fire that took more than ten fire departments to tame.
The building- an old school which was being converted into apartments- is located on Fletcher Martin Road in Alexander. According to Broad River Fire Chief Matthew Shelton the call came in around 2 a.m.
Chief Shelton said when crews arrived on scene, they discovered the fire on the third floor of the building and it took three and a half to four hours to get the fire under control.
Chief Shelton says getting water was a problem for crews. According to him, crews had to run about 8000 feet of four inch line to the French Broad River which he says resulted in numerous road closures around the area of the fire.
Chief Shelton says because of the building's design, built in 1929, once the fire began there was no way to stop it, only contain it. According to Shelton, the fire was exacerbated by the amount of lacquer applied to the floors from when it was a school. The fire spread so rapidly, Shelton says all three floors just pancaked down as they collapsed on one another.
According to the fire department, no one was supposed to be living in the building and the SBI and fire department is continuing to investigate.
No injuries from the fire were reported.
Chief Shelton said 17 of the 19 fire departments in Buncombe County responded to the fire.
No details were provided on the person of interest as of Wednesday evening.
