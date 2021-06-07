CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they have located Anna Elisabeth Michaels, a 14-year-old who went missing in the Candler area of Buncombe County.
Deputies described Michaels as around 5'1" and 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair according to deputies.
She was last seen on June 5th at around 11:30 p.m. near her residence in Candler, NC.
On June 8, deputies said Anna was located and is safe.
