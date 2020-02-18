Buncombe County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office say four teens that went missing from the Black Mountain Home for Children were safely located.
The teens were reported missing on February 10.
On Tuesday, deputies said all four of them were found safe in Jackson County.
"A big thank you the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for their assistance," the agency wrote in a Facebook post. "And thank you to Detective Piper at the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and our CID for their tireless work this past weekend following up on leads that led us to the teenagers."
PREVIOUSLY
Two of the teens are 15-year-old twins, Emily Rebekah Garcia and her sister Abigail Garcia. Deputies say they ran away on the evening of February 9 with two other teens, a male and female.
Emily is approximately 5’5” tall, has dark brown hair and brown/hazel eyes though she recently died her hair with red highlights.
Abigail has long dark brown hair and is also approximately 5’5” tall.
The sheriff's office says they both have family in Polk, Henderson, and Buncombe Counties.
They say Cameron Templin stands at 5'7'' tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he was last seen, Cameron was wearing a black hoodie with white letters that say, "Godliness in training." He also had black basketball shorts, black athletic leggings, and Nike shoes.
Deputies say the teen was known to have many friends in Greenville County.
They were searching for Sara Pannell. Though information on Sara is limited, deputies were able to provide a picture and say she is from Jackson County.
