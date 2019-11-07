Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Asheville say missing 15-year-old Neveah Rollins has been located and is safe.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office,Rollins left her home located on White Oak Gap Road on November 1 and deputies say she hadn't been heard from since.
Neveah is described as 5'5", weighing around 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes and a nose piercing. Deputies say the bottom half of her hair is shaven.
Right now deputies don't know what direction Neveah traveled in when she left, but say she is known to frequent the Hendersonville and Brevard areas of North Carolina.
Deputies did not say where Neveah was found, only saying she was safely located.
