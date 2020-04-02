BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Thursday, deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said a missing 34-year-old man had been found safe.
Previously deputies had asked for help locating him on March 30.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Travis Warren Glenn was last seen in the Swannanoa area on a motorcycle while wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket.
Glenn is 6'5'' tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Deputies did not release details of where Glenn was located, only saying he had been found.
MORE NEWS:
'This is just the first wave' - State epidemiologist says NC is just at the beginning of the coronavirus' acceleration phase
Union Co. Sheriff files for re-election after announcing previous plan to retire at end of current term
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.