BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have located missing woman in Asheville, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, 36-year-old Holly Silvers Downer was last seen in the area of Robinson Cove Road.
Deputies said Downer is about 5-foot-9 and weighs 180 pounds.
We're told Downer has been located and is safe.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg woman sentenced to prison for hit-and-run, filing false report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.