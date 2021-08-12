BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a suspect that has multiple charges.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Christopher Wilson is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, resist delay and obstruct, and flee to elude arrest.
Deputies say Wilson was last seen near the Emma Community in West Asheville and wearing a blue shirt with plaid shorts and green shoes. He is has black and gray hair, a partially unshaven mohawk, and a Hello Kitty tattoo on his right wrist and an owl with trees on his left forearm, says deputies.
If anyone has information regarding Wilson's location, contact the Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.
