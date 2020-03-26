Candler, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County are asking for help locating a missing woman.
The sheriff's office says Esther Patrice Masters is 38-years-old, standing approximately 5'8" tall with hazel eyes and red-auburn hair.
Her last known address is on Maple Avenue in Candler, NC.
Anyone with information about the location of Ms. Masters is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.
Callers can remain anonymous with both numbers.
