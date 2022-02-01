CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Buncombe County say they are searching for a teenage girl that was last seen on Monday morning.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, Havanah Nelson, 17, is five feet, eight inches tall. She weighs around 185 pounds and has green eyes and black hair, deputies say.
The sheriff's office says that Havanah was last seen near Enka High School wearing black pants, a gray hoodie and white tennis shoes. Deputies note she also wears sunglasses.
Anyone with information on Havanah's whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at (828) 250-6670 or submit a tip through the BCSO app.
