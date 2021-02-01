BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that it is searching for a missing juvenile girl from Leicester.
According to deputies, 16-year-old Kaylee Amber Murphy was last seen on January 22 and is thought to be in the area near Hillcrest Apartments or Pisgah View apartments in Asheville.
Deputies say that Murphy could be suffering from mental health issues and may not be taking her necessary medications.
Murphy is described by deputies as measuring at around five feet, eight inches in height and weighing around 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Kaylee Murphy's whereabouts is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's office at (828) 250-6670.
